Transcript for Senate Democrat: Gun reform won't happen if Trump is 'not willing to lead'

We'll dig into the debate on guns. You saw the president seeming to back democratic proposals. Take a look. 97% of Americans want universal background checks yet we can't get it done. It works. People want it and we can't do it. You have a different president now. You've went through a lot of presidents. You've didn't get it done. I think you have a different attitude too. People want to get it done. We're joined by Chris mur of Connecticut. Senator Murphy, thank you for joining us. It seemed the president was backing you. Met with the NRA and they came out tweeting no more gun control. Your reaction? The president has the potential to move mountains. The gun lobby has had veto power. 97% of Americans support background checks. If the president wants to do this, he needs about 10 or 15 senators to the table. I think the president knows the mood of the country have shifted that he and his party are going to page a huge price if they don't support universal background checks. The NRA was one of his earliest supporters when he was moving towards the nomination in 2016. He's trying to keep them happy as welding. His instincts in that meeting were not wrong. If he and the Republicans don't start showing movement there won't be as many Republicans available to him in 2019. Don't you need the president to take the lead? He said you guys work it out. Work the universal background checks in. As told him, that can't happen if he's not willing to lead. Republicans have been so tied to the NRA unless he tells them they have to move, nothing is going to happen. It's sort of like immigration. There's a meeting where he said he's willing to move and then he walks away from the table. Do you have any hope he's going to come back to your point of view on guns? I have a feeling he'll continue to Bob and weave. What I take confidence is that the movement he showed in that meeting is reflective of what are at his foundation not terrible instincts. Maybe it's a signal to the Republicans if they don't deal with background checks, they'll pay a price. Let me pick up on this conversation with Jared Kushner with you. I mentioned with Chris Christie and reince Priebus his story about how his father met with the Qatar finance minister. Did not get the financing. It was followed by a diplomatic row in which Jared Kushner led support to Qatar's neighbors, a group of Middle Eastern country that led a diplomatic block aid of Qatar. Kushner undermined efforts of secretary of state Rex tillerson. What do you make of that report? If it's true, Jared Kushner has to go. We couldn't understand why the trump administration were taking the Saudi's side because of the stakes we have in Qatar. To so firmly take the side of the Saudis and resulting of a downward spiral of the Qatar. If the reason for this was to protect the Kushner's financial interests, that's all the evidence you need to make some big changes in the white house. Let me tell you we'll have Wilbur Ross coming later. You've saw the president's announcement of steel tariffs Thursday. Expecting the formal announcement this week. Do you think there's a threat from Canada, Mexico, South Korea and Japan? I think the president needs to recognize none of the actions take place in a vacuum. At a moment when you've need the Chinese to be the heavies on North Korea to disabuse them of their nuclear ak bigmbitions you're jeopardizing national security interest. This is also a gift to Russia that loves it when the united States and Europe starts to split. The president needs to understand there are times these targeted sanctions are necessary. You have to do it at the right moment. Thanks for your time. You bet. This year a record number of women are running. How will they change the voting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.