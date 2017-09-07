Transcript for Secretary Mnuchin: President Trump 'focused on strategically negotiating with Putin'

Also just back from Hamburg, the treasury secretary Steven mnuchin joins us from Washington. Mr. Secretary, thank you for joining us this morning. Lots of tweets from the president this morning. He also said that the sanctions were not discussed in his meeting with president Putin. It is time to, quote, move forward constructively with Russia. Does that mean that new sanctions for Russian interference are off the table? Well, George, first of all let me just say I think the trip overall was just an outstanding success. We had over ten bilats, three pull-asides and met with ten leaders and as it relates to the meeting with Putin, let me be clear, what started out as a 30-minute meeting lasted over two hours and I think what we should be focused on was that the president handled it brilliantly, look at what was discussed and what was accomplished. He fully addressed the election situation. He focused on the cease-fire in Syria which is a major accomplishment. He talked about Ukraine and he talked about North Korea. So this was a very substantive meeting and on very important issues. Let me get back to the question though. Are sanctions often the table now? I'm not going -- well, what I would say, first of all, we have sanctions that are already on the table and we expect to enforce those sanctions. And secondly you said that the issue of Russian meddling was ful discussed. What we don't know is does president trump agree with president Putin that does he accept president Putin's denials? Everybody is focused on that and what they should be focused on is what was discussed in the substance of the meeting and let me just say, why would president trump broadcast exactly what he said in the meeting. Strategically that makes no sense. What he broadcast and what -- He's already doing that on Twitter this morning. He's just not answering that question. I got it which why should he answer that question directly. He's made it very clear how he feels. He's made it very clear that he addressed it. Straight on. And there was significant substance. This is a very important, important for us to have discussions on substantive issues and I think the president handled it brilliantly. You say he's made it very clear how he feels. We all saw that press conference earlier in the week in Hamburg where the president said about three different things on whether or not Russia meddled. He said I think it was Russia. I think others did it. No one nows for sure. What is the president's position on whether or not Russia interfered in the election? Does he accept the conclusions of the intelligence community? I think it was very clear what he said. He said those three things and that's what he believes but, again, what's important here is, what is the president doing? This is a president that's focused on action. And this was a foreign trip where we had very, very significant meetings. This was substance. We had over an hour and a half meeting with president XI and his team where we at the cau-- focused on trade, economic issue, North Korea, following up with a commence sieve dialogue with them here in D.C. In July. President trump is focused on action and getting things done. Just to be clear the president does not accept the very clear conclusion of the intelligence community, we assess Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. Presidential election. The president saying no one knows for sure. Again, what I would say is the president is focused on strategically negotiating with Putin and we have some very serious issues to deal with, which are Syria, a cease-fire that's in both of our interests and having a no-fly zone. Dealing with the issues in the Ukraine which are very important. Dealing with North Korea and the ballistic missile. That's what the president is focused on. The president also said in his tweets this morning that he's setting up a cybersecurity partnership with president Putin. That's already drawn a response from many including Marco Rubio of Florida who said partnering with Putin on a cybersecurity unit is akin to partnering with Assad on a chemical weapons unit. Your response? In all due respect and I think very highly of the senator, but let me just comment on that I think this is a very important step forward that what we want to make sure is that we coordinate with Russia, that we're focused on cybersecurity together, that we make sure that they never interfere in any democratic elections or conduct any cybersecurity and this is like any other strategic alliance, whether we're doing military exercises with our allies or anything else. This is about having capabilities to make sure we both fight cybertogether which I think is a very significant accomplishment for president trump. I know you also believe that the fact that the g20 is now focusing on trade is a win for president trump as well including their focus on the trade in steel. President trump before this meeting was closing in on a decision whether to impose tariffs and quotas on imported steel. The president of the European commission vowed retaliation if he does that. Are you worried that kind of decision from president trump could spark a trade war? No, I'm not worried at all. Quite the contrary. We had substantive conversations on steel especially with the Chinese delegation making very good progress with them and I think that the threat of different actions in trade sanctions and other things is what's led to very proactive discussions with all of our counterparts and what we're trying to do is negotiate agreements with them and I think we're making very good progress on that and if we can't get the agreements that president trump wants then we'll take action on trade. It had been reported that the president was days or weeks away from reaching this decision on steel tariffs or steel quotas. Is he going to put that off until the g20 have a chance to examine it? Again, I think president trump's made it very clear. He is not going to broadcast all his strategies, so that when we're negotiating kind of with all of our counterparts we're doing, we're not going to broadcast on TV what our strategy is exactly when we're taking actions. What I can tell you is we had very sub stand stiff discussions and we think we're going to move forward and let me tell you, you know, we made major progress from my first g20 finance minister's meeting where we discussed trade and it was 19-1, we had almost a complete consensus on trade at this g20 leaders meeting where if you look in the communique we have language on around reciprocal trade and the importance of reciprocal trade and almost every single bilat we were in, the president talked about trade and what we're looking for is free and free trade and we're looking to make sure that we can grow our exports so that we don't have a giant trade imbalance. Let's talk about Mexico. You were in the bilateral meeting with the Mexican president that the president was in. Right before that the president was asked if he still thinks Mexico should pay for the wall. Want to she that. Mr. Trump, do you till want Mexico to pay for the wall? Absolutely. Thank you all. Thank you very much. So the president said absolutely in front of the camera. Did he raise that issue with the Mexican president in the meeting? There was nothing about it in the joint readout of the meeting. Again, the substantive portion of the meeting was really talking about nafta. That's the major issue. We also talked about immigration where we've made enormous progress with them on combating illegal immigration which is a very important issue. I think, you know, we have a 90-day period where we can't negotiate on nafta but we can talk about principles. We're moving forward very proactively. We've had discussions with them and the Canadians and I think we're looking forward to renegotiating nafta and that's the significant accomplishment. As it relates to the wall we'll figure out the wall. Whether we do a solar wall that we can Selleck trysty or do an electronic or traditional wall we'll move forward with the wall. Mexico will not pay for it, are they. I didn't say that the president said he expects it will be paid for. You say that but the president apparently didn't bring it up with the Mexican president. I spoke with secretary of state tillerson about a month back and he said he didn't bring it up in his meeting with the Mexican foreign minister. Isn't it time to concede that Mexico did not going to pay for that wall and you're not going to be able to renegotiate nafta if you insist on Mexico paying for the wall. Again, what I would say is that's not the focus for the moment. The focus is nafta. I think, again, we have a very good relationship with the Mexican government and with the president and I think we're moving very proactively to a solution and, again, the two priorities at the moment are immigration where we've already made substantial progress and nafta. And, again, let me tell you, I sat in every single meeting other than the Russian meeting, these were substantive meetings and whether it was chancellor Merkel, whether it was prime minister Theresa may, whether it was the trilat we had with Japan and the republic of Korea, these were substantive discussions on economics, national security, Korea, president trump is all about action and this was just -- we had lots and lots of meetings with lots of discussion on important issues. So bottom line, immigration and nafta renegotiation are priorities. Paying for the wall is not. I want to move on to tax reform now. I know you're in the middle of that as well and the meetings with speaker Ryan and others. When will the plan be ready and is it still your goal that the wealthy will not receive a net tax cut? So let me just say we're absolutely committed to getting tax reform done this year. I think it's critical for economic growth. I think as you've heard us say we need to get back to 3% or better gdp and our plan is to have a full-blown release of@ the plan in the beginning of September with being able to vote and getting this passed before the end of the year and we are having meetings, multiple times every week with the leadership of the house and the senate. We're having lots of listening sessions and probably met with three or 400 different business leaders outsiders, think tasks and learning from the health care process and we will weigh get it done this week. The website -- This year. Excuse me. The website oxios reported Steve Bannon in the white house is advocating a 40% top tax rate. He wants a 4 in front of it. Maybe higher. Is that idea actually on the table? No, it's not. I have never heard Steve mention that. It's another example of a false leak that's being reported. I think it's very clear kind of we have a proposal out there that the administration has put out with a top rate of 35% where we reduce and eliminate almost every single deduction so that means that people who are in the high tax state also have no tax reduction and it'll be offset by reduced deductions. So -- That's the current plan. That seems to be a slight change in your position. Before you were saying none of the wealthy would get a tax cut. Now you're saying only the wealthy in the high tax states will not get a cut. The plan hasn't been finalized and I think again for most people they have lots of deductions, you know, I think we've heard a lot of feedback from New York, California, new Jersey, Connecticut, Illinois and I think we want to be sensitive to those states in those economies as we shape the plan. But, again, the president's focus is a middle income tax cut, reforming the business tax system to make it competitive and creating a tax simplification that will grow this economy. No one in the middle class will have a tax increase. That's our objective, absolutely. And also the big question of whether this is going to be tax reform or a cut. Is it going to be revenue neutral. Under the current rules any tax reform would have to pay for itself over ten years or be neutral. Will your plan meet that or considering something that would increase the deficit over that time frame of ten years? Well, let me just be clear. First of all, we're finalizing the details of the plan so there's certain issues that are still on the table. But I will say this will be tax reform and tax cuts and we expect that the plan will be fully paid for. Now, one of -- Over ten years. Again, what I've talked about before is there are different projections and with our projections you create over $2 trillion of additional revenues. So it will be paid for over ten years. The question is whether we'll get credit for all of that under the -- under the current models of the joint tax commission and, again, that's one of the things that's under negotiations that we're discussing right now with leadership. You've got a lot on your plate including raising the debt limit. The chairman of the house freedom caucus and those in the house conservatives are insisting that any debt ceiling has to be paired -- increase has to be spared with spending cuts that go towards balance. Is that something you're considering. On the debt limit let me say -- I've said this before. I'm all for controlling spending and I think that congress has the absolute right to control spending and we should be focused on that particularly given the size of the national debt. Having said that, when we've already committed to pay for things, we have to honor those commitments. And the debt limit is about paying for things that we've already committed to. It's different than the budget process. So one of the things I think over time is we need to change this debt limit process so that we're focused on controlling expenses but that when we've committed for them it's clear we're going to pay for them. And the dollar is the reserve currency, the world and the United States is the best credit in the world and we're going to keep it that way. It sounds like you want a clean debt limit. A final question on health care. You know the senate is considering their repeal plans, it looks like it's having trouble and the president before the break tweeted out that if Republican senators are unable to pass what they're working on now they should repeal and replace at a later date. Is that the fallback position? What I would say the president's first priority is for the senate, the house to pass the plan and I know you have senator Ted Cruz on right after me and I'm very hopeful that his plan and his changes will get supported. And I think we'd like to get health care done. If we don't get this passed then the president as he said will go to the next plan. Secretary mnuchin, thanks for your time this morning. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.