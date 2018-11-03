Transcript for Trump agrees to meet with Kim Jong Un, porn actress files lawsuit against Trump

Good morning. I hope you had a good week. What a week it was here in Washington. What a week for president trump. I've covered the trump presidency since day one. This week like so many before featured a big resignation, controversy, infighting and chaos. There was something else. Donald Trump a president who likes to gamble, plays to win, this week he's been winning. I think we're doing a good job for you. I hope so. President trump riding high imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum two days after his chief economic advisor resigned, defying the world and at the same time keeping his word. I'm delivering on a promise I made during the campaign. Some of the biggest critics -- You'll have a lot of collateral damage. Despite the doom's day predictions, the markets bounced back. President trump took matters into his own hands this time on North Korea agreeing to meet with Kim Jong-un. He alone made the decision. Who else could do it? Honestly. They're not going to send missile up. He took it upon himself to inform the media a major announcement was coming. It risks the president's credibility, the credibility of the United States and it increases the risk of conflict. If the meeting happens, it might be a historic break through this president craves. Then there's stormy Daniels the adult film actress who said she was paid to stay quiet about her relationship with Donald Trump. The president has addressed these directly and made clear that none of these allegations are true. For any other president a scandal like this could be devastating. For trump it seems another chance to prove nothing is embarrassing or shocking enough to bring him down. As far as the west wing is concerned, the president is right on track. What words would you describe the president's mood right now? The president's in a great mood. He's been in a great mood because we've had a successful year and we're very focussed on making sure we have seven more. Any gambler knows big bets could lead to great losses. If the North Korea gambit fails we could be on the brink of war.

