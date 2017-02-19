-
Now Playing: Is the Trump administration in chaos or 'running like a fine-tuned machine?'
-
Now Playing: Paul dismisses McCain's criticisms of Trump: We're 'lucky John McCain is not in charge'
-
Now Playing: Rep. Adam Schiff calls Trump's comment about press 'most alarming' remark since election
-
Now Playing: Trump supporter says president has brought 'hope' and 'respect' back to US
-
Now Playing: Corey Lewandowski and Robby Mook debate Trump's first month in office
-
Now Playing: ABC News' Jonathan Karl: Free press is a big part of what makes America great
-
Now Playing: Lewandowski and Mook weigh in on President Trump's relationship with media
-
Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 02.19.2017
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches ballistic missile test
-
Now Playing: South Korea calls North Korean missile test 'severe threat'
-
Now Playing: How will White House respond to North Korea's missile test?
-
Now Playing: Stephen Miller on immigration order next steps: 'All options are on the table'
-
Now Playing: Rep. Cummings says Conway endorsement 'a textbook case of a violation of the law'
-
Now Playing: Washington AG says he'll use 'every tool' to ensure Trump follows Constitution
-
Now Playing: Rich Lowry: 'It's ok for a president to criticize the court'
-
Now Playing: This week fast forward 02.12.2017
-
Now Playing: Federal judge halts President Trump's travel ban nationwide
-
Now Playing: Sen. Amy Klobuchar: 'I really do resent' comparison of US leaders to Vladimir Putin
-
Now Playing: Sen. Ben Sasse: 'We don't have any so-called judges. We have real judges'
-
Now Playing: Rep. Tom Cole says Trump will be 'more effective than most people think'