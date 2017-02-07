Transcript for Trump's tweet on CNN 'is an incitement to violence,' Ana Navarro says

And we're back now with the roundtable and I have a feeling you guys are going to have a little different comments than Tom Bossert had about that jff. This happened just as we were ending our other roundtable. Oh, my god. What's going to happen? Okay, Ana, I dot to start with you. I must say I think it's unacceptable. As the president of the united States taking things way too far. It is an incitement to violence. He is going to get somebody killed in the media. Maybe that will stop him. I am disappointed beyond belief by the answer that the homeland security adviser just gave. What a wuss. What a wuss you could see he is ceding his principles. You can't say the difference between right and wrong. That's what's part of problem. He is surrounded by enablers that do nothing but shake their heads and nod their heads in agreement with everything he says. They have got to stop. They have got to tan for democracy for freedom of the press, this is just going way too far. The president of the united States is inciting violence against the free press and America, we cannot stand for it. I mean it is just kind of theater of the absurd, right? I don't think any of us would have thought that this is what the president, any president would do. In particular it comes right after the shooting of Steve Scalise. Republicans and Democrats, it is time to take the rhetoric down a notch. This clearly does not do that. Everyone that we spoke to on the hill right after that incident said the president was actually quite good on that stage. He was reassuring, he called for the country to get together. He gave a really good speech and visited the hospital to see Steve Scalise and now this. Listen, I know a lot of people who work for CNN who have to be scared and wondering why the president has decided to physically pummel somebody with the CNN logo on his face. So it will be interesting to get reaction. Nobody at CNN is scared. If anything, this is making each and every one of us more resolute not to cower at the bullying of this president. This is a free press. This is a free country. This is a democracy. And if he thinks that with these little tricks he will scare Jeff Zucker or anybody at CNN he's got something different coming. We are resolute, for tipping to search the truth, speaking the truth and calling out right versus wrong. Ana, I'm sitting here thinking now what do Americans think when they look at that? What are those voters think who I talked to in Ohio? I know that when we talk about ourselves and we say, oh, it's terrible he's going after the media but that's pummeling somebody from CNN. Well, I think that -- my guess is the president doesn't regard this as literally inciting people to violence. I'm sure he thinks it's funny. And I think that most people see it and think pro wroteling is fake and that's sort of what he's getting at here. The problem is that it's just -- it's more juvenile behavior. It's something that most people including a lot of his own supporters want him to quit doing and he can't do it. You know, I didn't agree with the way Thomas Bossert was talking about this, but I think he's right that it is genuine in the sense that he is showing us genuine who the president is. This is not funny. Look, there's way -- I didn't say it was. There's way -- he can't think it's funny. There's way too many unstable people out in the streets right now at this time of impassioned and heightened passions. We all know it. We've all seem it. We have seen the results of harassment and seen the results of shootings and seen the result of violence out in the street. And for the president of the United States who is supposed to be unifying this country on a July 4th weekend to be tweeting out incitement to violence it is incitement to violence, let us not parse words. Lease not call it by any other name. It is disgusting by this president yet one more disgusting act.

