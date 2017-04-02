Transcript for VP Mike Pence Says Administration Will Use 'All Legal Means' to Challenge Judge's Order

The president is vowing to overturn that order this morning call it ridiculous order from a so called judge. So called judges and appropriate for the president to be questioned legitimacy of a federal judge in that way. President trumps made it clear that our administration is going to put the safety and security of the American people first in the executive order that he put into effect. Was legal it was appropriate and our administration is going to be using all. Legal means at our disposal chance to check it is is is it right for the presidency so called judge. Doesn't that undermine the separation of powers in the constitution written right next door. Well. I don't think it it's I think the American people are very accustomed to this president speaking his mind and speaking very straight with them and it's very frustrating. Winds when scholars on the left and the right people as distinguished as Jonathan Turley of George Washington university of said while he doesn't agree with the executive order. He recognizes the president has the full authority to put. The security of the homeland first in determining who comes ravaged country there was a scene where judge actually suspend. That order across the country store called for us our knowledge this is a judge who was nominated by President Bush 99 to nothing. Confirmed how is he a so called judge. Well again we we face a dangerous enemy. Inspiring people to come into this country and Franklin's firing. And under the law but will work through the court accept the authority to do what he did as well he certainly does and that's why the administration is complying with work. As we speak and will go through the process in the courts. To get a stay of that order so that again. We can implement this action he's is entirely focused on the safety and security. Of the American people look we've got to do things differently.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.