Transcript for This Week Fast Forward 03.26.2017

Comes up and tweeting this morning it's about you. He said Democrats are smiling DC that the freedom caucus with the help of Club for Growth and heritage have saved Planned Parenthood. And Obama care if they're applauding nation. Because I could today that. Conversations over the last 48 hours. A really about how we come together in the Republican cod conference in and try to get this over the finish line future. Cannot run the presidency like you run a real estate deal. You can't tweet your way through with football defeat bad and wants an enemy is less than their minds they have to demonstrate that there is a political price for going of the the pres George I doubt if Donald Trump wants to find his number one enemy he should I am here please go to prison that the FBI investigation now as well have you been contacted by the FBI you or your lawyers. They requests for interview or information. This is on the basis of no probable cause. And no evidence whatsoever. The communication he refers to with a sign is true.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.