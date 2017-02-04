Transcript for This Week Fast Forward 04.02.2017

How does the US maintain its role. As the moral conscience of the world to use your words this week if the president won't condemn what's happening inside Russia. Wal-Mart that this is what I can tell you the president has not once called me and said don't beat up on Russia thinks about. President trump says about Russia and his constant tweets I hope that over time. Things settle down and one season with clarity and consistency here. Glimpses of that any any Delaney that Russia. Would have been interfering. In domestic affairs of the United States his slender. Sean Spicer said what congressman Dennis did the intelligence committee when he received the secret information the White House was both routine. And proper. It people who really going to get to the bottom of these things it's got to be done it by of course information. Karzai Patel. Congressman news killed.

