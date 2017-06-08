This Week Fast Forward 8.6.2017

Speed through the highlights from the latest "This Week."
1:07 | 08/06/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for This Week Fast Forward 8.6.2017
Their entire Russian investigation is a hypothetical the president is not a target. Of any investigation Jim Connolly told him that as FBI director of three times he had a short age short that underwrote may have brings us closer to that conclusion. We're off work feedback conclusion. And no collusion and anybody who denies that is light. Frankly Bob Mueller is one of the most respected senior federal law enforcement officials. In modern American history it is in everyone's best interest for Bob Mueller to be able to carry forward this investigation to its conclusion. So that we can get back to working in a responsible and bipartisan way. To address the real issues facing this nation. It seemed president Trump's interest it's in the interest of protecting rule of law. I'm not sure that I agree with the way China and we'll let the facts lead us to whether or not they have it was a Coetzer distraction but we are where we are and I want to see this investigation. Conclude as so that we can get on to do on the good work that presidents already started.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

