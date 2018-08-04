White House adviser discusses Trump's plan to send National Guard to the border

Tom Bossert, President Trump's homeland security and counterterrorism adviser, sits down with ABC News' Martha Raddatz to talk about border security, Sunday on "This Week."
12:17 | 04/08/18

Transcript for White House adviser discusses Trump's plan to send National Guard to the border

