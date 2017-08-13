Transcript for Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci takes your questions

ABC's Rick Klein and we're here in a FaceBook live an abcnews.com. Why with Anthony's car machine the former White House communications director. Anthony just had his term would George Stephanopoulos George asked his questions and now it's your turn to ask the same questions. We've already gotten a lot of good questions but leave yours here in the FaceBook comments field. And I'll be right here to put him to its Anthony over the next couple of minutes. Our producers we will monitoring the whole thing and and adding as we go along with. Let's jump right and Anthony are negative and thanks for having quick right here appreciate it first question comes in from aunt from Justin Frye. Do you believe Steve Bannon is behind the president's unwillingness to specifically name white supremacy in yesterday's events how much influence does the white supremacy movement. And bright part have over this president. Bob. I I I don't necessarily lead I think the president has his own person I think some people leave you read. The book that was written I think Josh green's book they're trying to interpret that the presidency banners pop and I don't believe that the presence his own person has his own individual idea. He's also great media strategist and so there's a lot of things he's done in the media that people don't like. But they've worked for him obviously he won and the guys are winners so I don't believe that as a relates the bright board all right call bad and Bart. I think some of the stuff that they talk about is very worthwhile. Has to do with the middle class. Movement the lower middle class movement that struggle they economic desperation that's going on. But the other stuff the other nasty stuff that's on that website and he's discuss them. And that does that in partners from does that have an influence in the president's thinking is that the concern. You know it I I would say no you know I've talked the president pre candidly about that I would say it has less of an influence than people think. But the fact is he sitting there inside the White House probably makes people. Think it has an influence I think that some reason enough to. I make some changes and you felt toward a few minutes ago the talk to president trump and this past weekend to talk about Steve Bennett. No I think we just said a candid conversation. About a lot of different things that went on and you know listen. I'm personally accountable for some of the things that happened obviously I said the two Jewelers all. Say that for the rest my life but I also think that there's things at the president's going to need to have a going forward bases that's gonna potentially help him as we had a candid discussion. Next question in from status Austin my question is what do you think about Trump's handling of the Charlottesville situation. How would you have the White House response you were obviously. Over critical of that just a few minutes ago well again I don't really describe it is critical I had a difference of opinion I think what makes for a good White House staff is people. That can express their opinion of the president that doesn't mean the president has to take your opinion. On but ultimately you know I've run ran to reasonably the very successful organizations. You gotta give people in the room that had differing opinions than you. Lincoln had a phenomenal whiny was asking for a vote on something. There were nine people against the was one people for he said the the eyes haven't meany was him and so at the end of the day. I would share my opinion with the president. Process and not inside the White House now I can't do that as intimately. George is asking me an honest question or giving an honest answer he needed the way tougher. But the white supremacist nonsensical thing anybody that his experience any level of racism any level of prejudice knows that this is disgusting. It's on American and it cannot be tolerated you've been inside the law if I applaud general McMaster. For calling it terrorism is as exactly what it is you've been inside the rooms with with with president pump and others how do you think this went down that it came to this point we went out there he knew exactly what he was saying the I think the president has any counter intuitive strategy with the media and so. Sometimes he says things that he knows is gonna catch the average media leaks hair on fire. And so I think he likes doing that in some ways because it's. It it did it exposes. The in his opinion then and frankly in my opinion to the large extent. Element media bias and so so my guess is is that what he says all sides he finds the white supremacy stuff. Reprehensible. But I think he has hit that a little harder because if he hits a quarter. The moderates in the independence Rick that want to support the president wanna help the president with his legislative agenda I think they'll find that to be more favorable. In this sort of micro bad and board group of people I guess like that sort of nonsense you you told George that you're like mister wolf from football fix and that fixes they ask mr. fix it cleans think things up and I think it's not necessarily fix that he is riders don't quote me as suicide already exists how do you get exists solely to fix it. Fix what it takes six what he said yesterday what had as you come out today you're inside to tell him you have to say this mr. you know he doesn't walk things that he's not the kind of guy that walks things -- 71 years old he has his own opinion as things. I think that the way these things give fixes through actions. My experience with the president I can tell you definitively is not a racist. He's not a sexist. He's a murder cracked he believes in a meritocracy and he likes having strong men and women of around them and people of all colors and face around them and so. He's not a racist but I think that there's no need to go in that direction. When you have this phenomenal legislative agenda. That you're about to execute on behalf of the American people and a fortune in the way democracy works we gotta get. 5251. Union and the level of votes to get these things done in a be better for him if he stays on side like that. Last point he's the moral he has the moral authority of the presidency. I think Harry Truman said it best the president is the president for all people. Not just a few of them voted forum not his base but really all Americans and I think so coming out strongly. I don't see any negative coming out very strongly against white supremacy I just don't see a negative net. It's all your default also place before yesterday's. Tragedy but Michael moats asks what took place. With during your ball with the president in buffalo so list as a private phone call. George as we've spoken to president I have by have a relationship with the president. Light to continue my relationship. On I think one of the things that I benefited from a my relationship with him over the years. Is that we have a frank honest discussion as long as we keep it discreet so I have to keen to do that so discretion actually turns us toward this next topic that kidding me Larry we're not on a taped phone lines Tina that's what I left that in my interviewing Georgia's and so what sort of his off the record caught up in that case. Sacchetti McCaffrey asks did you really believe that a witch hunts of weaker as was going to fix the problem. Well again I think you that is a corporate CEO. And I think that dubbed by declaring that I was gonna fire the leaguers and actually starting on that process and starting to dig out. Some of the really nefarious bad actors. I was hoping that it would said he reset of the culture and so she wore an accident a fire necessarily not necessarily meaning in in my private knees with a com's team I basically said listen. I'll take it enemies are out to be by half to I had the president's. Purview to do then obviously you wanna do that I think that they're needed to be more integration between the RNC people and the campaign people and to forge one team. It seemed like people running around in different directions in the errand so culturally that they needed to be re needed. What I think is a corporate CEO we are involved in a restructuring and I've done two successful mergers he sort happily that ten played out there and so. But here's one thing I'll say very different being corporate CEO than being a political operative in Washington the minute I said that. What ever knives were out for me prior to saying that they got longer Rick and nick onshore Peru so. You know. It's life did you actually talk to the FBI and in DOJ about leaking on any declare I never I never talk to them about it. All I did have a conversation with attorney general sessions. Now related to digital fingerprinting or anything like that but. He was putting out a press conference related to lead king in him and I did talk about that and we did talk about ways. Then we curse. We're literally breaking the law not talking about gossip Levi and coming from the west wing but I'm talking about okay. This is a breach of or secrecy. And it's a national security issue which is actually a felonious act we're talking about ways that you could find that in so. Here's the problem I was having in my mind in this is where I'm at fault in some fully accountable for. Who's having an off the record conversation with somebody. If you look at the language in the syntax in the way I was expressing myself. Any honest journalists with some level of the integrity to wanted to build a relationship with me. Would've left all those comments off the record I think it was a deceitful thing. I'm very honest about that by the the American people find it deceitful there's a group of people in the media will say well you're dummy. You should've known he was keeping you are you should've set off the record for ties you for the conversation started. All of that is true. What and and don't take too much offense in this for you should be aware of it. One of the reasons why the American people dislike the media so much is a DQ the sort of nonsense to me to other people have questioned just in so we can we can debated. I'm accountable for it I lost my job over it and it's -- move on campus are asset wish you could have fired the leaker but it does bring it detect question. Were you essentially a leaker would also Ryan was a couple leaders. Absolutely not everything that I said on that phone call was something that I have expressed directly. To those people. Have Selena. So you keep you can't is describing is a leak or if I'm telling somebody write to their face. I think I coined the term front standing. I went right to defeat people's faces until more thought they were deal ranks previously told directly that he's a paranoid schizophrenic. Why did tellem that directly and I also you know he also you know he knows that. He knows I feel that way. Teach us on this a little bit but duck questions from how Q brick is there anything different you can do when you're short novel time at the White House. What would that be in that we decide illicit with the interview that he made that clear that you you know I mean there were two approaches they could've taken I could've taken more of a political operatives approach and I could have laid very low in the weeds and don't doubt that team. In hindsight I probably would have had more long jab at T. But it from really the eleven days you more than eleven days if if if if I'm being realistic or two or three people that want it. Need to have the job into a fight 200 people they didn't. Want me to have the job and so if you look at the math of that and you understand the international warfare Washington. I was sure I was likely to be short term and around YC became really famous really fast in all of this what's different from the that the private vs that the public persona. That's now known of the law you know we say become really thin I don't know I guess I don't really feel quote unquote really famous. That Harry I don't SNL I mean India had been thought that was funny and mean although bill hater could do better job he needs more hairspray tiger tae. They're Mario can tone of fellow at thank you probably understands the the struggle better if you know but put a sustain a my cousin who came into the right with me. My cousins been put an auto glass and as an auto glass installer for 31 years got his own business he's incredibly successful without a college education. The people that I want to have like me are those people. OK if the media elites don't like me or somebody in the left doesn't like me as a public. Republican establishment person that doesn't like my operating style. I'm sort of very very comfortable with that I liked I liked being myself when I like expressing myself in an honest declarative way and I'll take. Whatever the positives or the negatives of that wreck. So when lasting just that the button up on on that the tragedy yesterday do you believe that David Ratcliffe passage should Donald Trump attend the memorial service for the young woman who was who was killed release sent flowers to something. To demonstrate sympathy and support and listen I mean hit this is the thing about the president mean I'll tell you a little bit of inside baseball. When I gap to the White House I was looking at the photography on the walls if you walk into the guest. Playing it was put these beautiful pictures up of the president and the vice president in some of the ceremonies that they've attended. And what I remarked to the White House photographer. Was there weren't enough pride at the Warner enough intimate moments of the of the American president there weren't enough expressions of Donald. As a family person. Dedicated to his friends. He's an incredibly hoard worker I thought the photography if you was a little to state the woman said to me well that was sort of directional Lee what people were asking her to do. Up which he had worked in other administrations and she made that photography a little bit more homey. And so I said yeah let's go with more homey and so reason of bringing this up tying it to the up sympathy in the memorial service that is the president the president and is a hard feeling loving guy. I'm sure he is distressed at the death that took place yesterday as he is distressed about all the servicemen have died. To represent our country and listen he goes over to Walter Reed a lot to visit where there are injured veterans and so. That's the sort of guy that I know in a sort of guy that people here in New York now. This is that this is a slightly different symbolic things that have it this is not a yeah Walter as well well again I don't know what is schedule looks like if you're asking me if I was as com's director what I recommend something like that absolutely but I don't know what is schedules like and I'm. Don't know where worst time commitments or elsewhere. New question from Yvonne Smith what is your opinion on the all right and its role in influencing the way. Well like I said I mean there are elements of the all right I mean people are not gonna like me saying this that are elements of the all right then I think you've actually been quite beneficial. Steve Dan is a great speech writer I could hear a lot of Steve Annan's words and some of the speeches. But the overall. Overwhelming sentiment of this nonsense of white nationalism. White supremacy all of this sort of nonsense it's not really representative of America is not really wrecked represented two of the American. Experiment or the ideals it could be an America of yesteryear. But if you look at the constitutional principles that were laid out. We we started the country within original sin and original saint stain of slavery. Women didn't have the right to vote this has been one of the most forward thinking. Socially progressive societies in the world and it's a beacon of hope for the rest of mankind. And so that nonsense. That's a representative will be all right I don't like at all beastie Vanna White Nationalists the white supremacist that if you. You know I don't know I mean I've never sat down with Steve Bannon said hey are you white Nationalists are white supremacist but I think the toleration of it by Steve Dan and he's in inexcusable. See you mentioned in your interview with George the need for the president to get back to the agenda and a question on that from us CT yankees euros or seven if you can give Mitch McConnell one piece of advice and how to communicate. With Otis what would it be. Well listen if you listen ice right now I sort of feel and again I could be wrong and maybe senator McConnell be mad at me for saying this way. But there seems to then a huge barrier to entry that was created by the political class. For people like McDonald's from hallmark sucker Bergen Jeff these owes me pick pick. I CEOs that are very successful from different political ideologies. There's a huge remote huge barrier to entry of those people to and from Washington as an example. I had to sell my company yeah and liquidate my private asset that I built up over the 29 years of my career. In order to serve as a public servant. That's a painful process and obviously people can you know chide me for doing magazine only last eleven days. But I love the country and so I was willing to do that. You can like or dislike the president of the president's leaving billions of dollars of opportunity costs on the table. Entering public service. But what's happened here now is that the political class and I don't believe in conspiracies but I do believe that this collective fall from the political class thing whoa. We don't want corporate CEOs and corporate billionaires and people that are not on the lobby is gravy train. And to wring our system we don't like it it's not good for Ross it could knock us out of our jobs. There were communications. Directors. Inside the establishment class that were railing on the day one right after my press conference why were they doing Iowa doing that because hate. God forbid I'm successful at that would know. Washington establishment communications directorship experience that would expose them and so. I think what's going on in our society right now is that the political class armed some of them on the right and some Obama left or rejecting the president. When it McConnell and terrible I think it's a terrible thing giving mr. Connell of rejecting the president no public he puts it to two I don't on. Please I'm not a night on the and I guess I cement trucks and McConnell may take my words in and not cure than the win saying and I don't think senator McConnell rejected the president. But I do think it there is pressure in various constituencies. To reject the president and I think and I've known the senator for a long time I've supported them. You'll find checks with my signature on an end to his campaign donations have a lot of respect for the senator. But I think what we have to do is poured our swords down in terms of fighting with each other and subordinate ourselves to the agenda. Pre about the president for a second. Let's look at the agenda and to me the agenda has huge value for the American people. There's a tax release component there's an infrastructure component. We have to reform and repair the current health care system. While we have to work on in the presence than a masterful job of this he's bringing jobs back to society the Foxconn deal many other deals. If the work on that agenda for lower middle class families and middle class families if we do that. For the year on the left through the right. Rick that'll be very very successful you know I've often said to Mike got emotional moving to the center for the president about it but I think he has to do and I said that I said that the tourist or put Democrats. He's got to reach out to the moderates in the independence it actually genuinely like him. But when you're not condemning white supremacy. They have a general reluctance he'd offered their support you know if he if he did that communication. Is approval ratings go from where they are now 45%. Or. You tell me the number though go through fifties a very popular figure he's a very good communicate or. And my my guess is is that we have to connect those dots and I said that my heartbreak is is that river my shortcomings or my feelings I wasn't able to achieve that goal for. Okay as we wrap up here is that a lot of questions that come in about your future. And we know you're back in the business world yeah back back with that brought Roseanne can do asks what are your future plans to. And the events which followed a you can write a book. Is there at the start time and Ellis also listen I don't know I mean could write a book and could possibly write a book it'll be an uplifting book going to be a positive book. That helps people not going to be a a tell all tale or something like that I've had a lot of ups and downs in my career. The sources reveal live down this thing I of course we all live down you know listen I got through the financial crisis. I've been fired while I was fire from Goldman Sachs re high your. I've had a lot of ups and downs in my career entrepreneur words. Have to take on some level of risk to achieve success and with that wrist there's incumbent volatility. And so I'm comfortable with the volatility in the situation when they don't ever want to do. He's changed myself or my personal identity. For the sake of politics or anything else I wanna be a plain spoken person. I made a mistake on that on on that phone call. I owned it I'd accepted the consequences in numb. But the Florida the next chapter in my life a lot of optimism and a lot of positive can do is any chance you have your side and I live you mentioned bill hitter Chris appreciate kid Lorne Michaels call me you know I I don't know him. And bring my sunglasses for that bailout but that's that's bringing it and Dancing With The Stars I know YouTube views that you weren't gonna you weren't really advance of what we saw what are your books you actually took dancing lessons at one point I had taken dancing lessons any Italian kid who grew up on Long Island in the 1980s was Saturday night. I'd fever. Took dancing lessons I went to place called dance finance. I don't think immigrate cancer though I have some level of self awareness but we'll see who knows Dylan Harding asked one last question here actually the woman wore a statement I hope you run for president I hope he runs repressed hope I run for president Al wild. Well that's very flattering thing to say that we'll tell you this it's a tough job. And what we should do I think all of us is get behind the president let's see we can help them. Because they think that's in the best interest of the country that's a flattering to say thank you all right. Thanks to you only every skirmish he great rigidity thank I think you're watching here at abcnews.com and FaceBook lot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.