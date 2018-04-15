One-on-one with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders joins "This Week" to talk the administration's Syria plans and respond to clips of former FBI Director James Comey's first interview since being fired.
9:16 | 04/15/18

One-on-one with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders

