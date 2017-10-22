White House reporter: GOP is now the 'party of Trump'

More
The Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics on "This Week."
7:13 | 10/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House reporter: GOP is now the 'party of Trump'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50645324,"title":"White House reporter: GOP is now the 'party of Trump'","duration":"7:13","description":"The Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics on \"This Week.\"","url":"/ThisWeek/video/white-house-reporter-gop-now-party-trump-50645324","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.