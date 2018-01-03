Delta flight from Atlanta to London forced to turn around twice

A Delta flight from Atlanta to London was turned around twice overnight Wednesday, according to a report.

Delta Flight 284 took off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, but was turned around after pilots heard a mysterious noise coming from the plane, the airline told ABC affiliate WSB.

The plane, which was flying over North Carolina at the time of the diversion, landed back in Atlanta just before 9:30 p.m., according to airline tracking firm FlightAware.

A Delta representative told WSB that the passengers would be placed on another flight, which took off at around 12:11 a.m., but that flight was also turned around, according to FlightAware data.

It landed back in Atlanta at 1:30 a.m., FlightAware said. The reason for the second return was not immediately clear.

Delta did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.