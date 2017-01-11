Europe's 1st Underwater Museum Opens

Europe's first underwater art museum opened Tuesday. The Museo Atlántico of Lanzarote features the work of British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor.

Located off the coast of Lanzarote, Spain, and 45 feet deep, the project took two years to complete.

The art is also meant to conserve the natural habitat of the Canary islands. Since the first installations were placed in February, the area has seen a significant increase in sea life, including angel sharks, barracuda, sardines, octopi and marine sponges.

The intention is for the installation to become a large artificial reef.

The new installations include a 100-foot-long wall, a sculpture of a botanic garden that represents the local flora and fauna and a set of 200 life-sized human figures.