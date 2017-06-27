TSA finds 20-pound live lobster in checked bag at Boston airport

Jun 27, 2017, 12:27 PM ET
PHOTO: TSA Spokesman Michael McCarthy posted a photo of a TSA agent holding up a massive lobster discovered in a passengers luggage at Boston Logan International Airport. PlayTSA
WATCH TSA agent finds 20-lb lobster in checked baggage

Can you bring a live lobster on a plane? Yes, as long as it's in a "clear, plastic, spill-proof container" and it's been screened by TSA agents.

That's the travel tip the TSA's Twitter followers learned on Monday when the agency's spokesman, Michael McCarthy, posted an image of an agent holding a 20-pound live lobster. The lobster was found alive and well inside checked baggage at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday.

Despite this lobster's size and intimidating claws, the crustaceans are allowed through airport security in carry-on and checked bags as long as they are inspected, according to the TSA.

Airport customs hires shelter dog rescued from abuse

Dogs Get a Lounge of Their Own at Pet-Friendly Airports

This particular lobster met those requiements and was allowed on its way.

"The lobster was traveling in a cooler in checked luggage and was allowed to continue," McCarthy tweeted.