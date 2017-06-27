TSA finds 20-pound live lobster in checked bag at Boston airport

Can you bring a live lobster on a plane? Yes, as long as it's in a "clear, plastic, spill-proof container" and it's been screened by TSA agents.

That's the travel tip the TSA's Twitter followers learned on Monday when the agency's spokesman, Michael McCarthy, posted an image of an agent holding a 20-pound live lobster. The lobster was found alive and well inside checked baggage at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday.

.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage...including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V — Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017

Despite this lobster's size and intimidating claws, the crustaceans are allowed through airport security in carry-on and checked bags as long as they are inspected, according to the TSA.

This particular lobster met those requiements and was allowed on its way.

"The lobster was traveling in a cooler in checked luggage and was allowed to continue," McCarthy tweeted.