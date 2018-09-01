Transcript for Italian Olive Oil - Food Forecast Season 2

Americans consume about 300 times a year from olive oil. Consuming more of it. Paying more for it. It's important to learn what we're paying for. I think that's about this case. Humor are creating closer and closer lovable. Those who would undermine. They haven't but but that it's. Between. By Siemens. And the defense. Italy is very concerned with a brand it has the most famous brand for olive oil in the world made in Italy. Italian extra virgin now. Further retreat to your table extra virgin olive oil should be sent. I gotta tell you feels weird to be that big oil. This decade Barry Bonds and passionately simple credit. Just a little. Yet he goes then and then there's that sting sting the baptists and a way down. Extra virgin olive oil has to be free of what we call defects. And defects are smells that shouldn't be there. It's just crush true. There's also the health aspect of it which is really. The most important part and you know we pay more room for extra virgin olive oil because we expect that it has certainly tastes and certain health qualities. From lowering your risk of heart disease to benefiting bloodshed here the health claims are undeniable. 97%. Of the olive oil that Americans consume is manufactured primarily in the Mediterranean Spain Italy and Tunisia. But across the globe and definitely in Italy there have been some major challenges over the past few years. And it's why sixteen growing season all of our production in Italy alone was down almost 50%. And assault that had. Didn't let what we're seeing right now and Italy is the effect of drought. Their pass. And outbreaks of bacterial infections. So the olive oil producer is on and sort of never ending battle with climatic conditions economic conditions. And and a whole host of other things. We wanted to see the crisis for ourselves so in 2016 week journey to the countryside of Tuscany. Where Serena and George he'll be Nellie invited me to their family's property this in detail fox. Do it yes. So harvest electronic race. Yes so much volumes are we legal and yours it. That way it doesn't work is free and harvesting. Here is they usually spend an hour and didn't make the food truck and then before this preventive. And then. Those who did you for yet. So it quickly as possible if possible in order to prevent. I leave some may have ended up okay. Pigs as. Grab a rough draft. A very. Safely back if if if I do think that fat people have no idea how much effort. And money at create is going to be a good example right yet who. A fixed time fixed time. And the labor cost. Production called so of course that's why you pop bottles. Boulevard and not paying few extra virgin olive oil. She. How would be helpful and not hurt pick it up. And this is the way it's been done for how long with the fat that. Forever for the give Nellie Stanley began in 1985 when they purchased the property but. Olive oil is being made on the land long before it. From this film that we found that doing construction of the evening was sucked from he's been here well for kids laugh. There where putting always. Side. Ers team we do these film. Harry had me. I think I'll yes. And there was this crash. Bills other. It's legal rights group to see excuse this pathetic I think. Because his mother whale. Expert from one. Six averaging. Two. And they get now he's had the technology just absolutely and that ancient middle is their modern facility. That I'll end. Going in you know. I'll yet. This authority and that we need. Brothers that's advisories that we doubt we'll. Without means without all of those things that mosquitoes. Very different acts and he. Doctor when a lot of. But despite their impressive operation that the valley's tell me over the past few years 2014. And 2016. But two of their worst years ever in the time that you spent part missing out well have you seen a significant change up through. The changes rolled the weather's changing and this tension in the region thanks. Judges are from five years. We have completed its that are who doesn't have everybody was saying they had been one era and had. And this write up this year were states rage right. That once in a lifetime he's referring to was twenty scenes that would be here in late free. Hubert them and a huge counselors bet the twenty team season there's so many Allen will produce. By 26 and they thought things were looking up. The union only it wasn't isn't because of flowery it was huge. That headline everybody expected us very exactly exactly everybody was expecting. The behavior. And then July August are out to be. Crazy. Summer Tony sixteen turned out to be learned and weeks. And their production took a turn in the works. And I suspect that and and as saying that the present that's our main. Some. Pol Pot. Very human and it. Georgia says that too much rain is a problem because our faith it's too much water and it instead of the audience. The whole. To dry the water side. When. We produce all audits. We'll water there is no. All all the boys. That's. You should. That too much rain as bad as up to. Exotics. Don't mean. Yeah. Solid. Marina Colonna makes olive oil in southern Italy she tells us wet weather is hardly the island's only nemesis. By compete in this every team because it would the usual inside. The audit and then comes out as a woman. Needs. A tiny fruit fly has infested crops up across the nation. This is new and I would like ideas and so many on his home PC taken by the size is not what's happening meaning to Lizzie a shock that I didn't have assaulted wouldn't happen. And it turns out it's such a big deal than Darren experienced dedicated to olive oil's new enemy greatest hope is that because his lines in bad. Italy this cycle up and down via his feet and down season fifth in next one's from India enough. It all before Frye is a Preston Davis mostly driven by weather. In general he'll have a natural enemies does control the population. Agricultural best. But in this case that's not what happens because it's a very prolific animals there is and then Nashville and any debt is affected. Enough and when the weather's plumber. There's more flights so that found it easier to reprint is here's what happens they lay their eggs on the inside of the hour then the eggs hatched the lack of come out and eat Alice from the inside out. The big issue you have no idea because you won't see the damage on the outside only if he were to cut into the Allen. Whatever is gonna affect the flight is basically and whether. Related what is a favorable weather at when it's mild and there's also walked her around so you communities favorable. They tend to do well if. So they like and about why human rights and then they multiply like crazy just explode because that there's snow on the front affecting them. Luigi was part of a study that estimates that by 2060 and if you add an average of two degrees Celsius on the Mediterranean basin it would actually increase isle of production in France and Italy. But it would also increase the number of fly infestations. In. So we established warmer temperatures mean more flies more flies mean more damage Dallas. If you don't control the fly he's going to be a problem regardless. Of the year or the season you have to take measures to control the populations of business. Aside he he became. Top. Show that but huge. Them. If you want to make money from the adjustment is still months and then that's. Yeah race and today you've candidates because climate change he's so much that. You've yet to beat him. After watching movies on that if you can't put them again. And again. And anything could include what happened in the Italian region of Trulia. Polio was ravaged by this disease Zion Mela fast videos or access. Colin Ebola that would add olive people which. Came out of nowhere. You don't expect something to come out of nowhere and white got a million trees and decimate the production down 70%. The trees discontinue food production and they're no good anymore. Lamentable. That was fully and I did the end of monies. And probably not only that bog it called the CNN is. Which is of Arcadia is that Sony's kind of beef bones on the stand. And it's difficult to understand because there are much different opinions out what exactly is happened. But Syria. The subpoena issue on its own and which Fleetwood elected president how has it and asked that we can then again what did the way way Simi Valley view whatever you stage it bailed them out there you. Look back there as a back there and there is yes to some of the glory of being we're. Wed there solid particularly T. Contact. Play a role as far did you find and bacteria. Industry. Doesn't mean that you're gonna have this in galactic. When the station of the syndrome. Beyond where this you don't know you don't have no homes now we're seeing it spread to Corsica. Mallorca. It has been found in other places. So you know it's something that that the scientific community and the agricultural. Community as students. Paying very close attention to. And hopefully. You'll be able to do to prevent such as serious outbreak but who knows. So NIC from the lives of the bacteria in Italy there host of problems without Muslim led ones that have to do you. They were saying that price shouldn't be affected too much because they'll use the bump her from the next right. That's right they keep in big tanks. And they release it when the market conditions are right for them to do so. So that there is reasonable stock supplies which they will be used since then again you know were going to the store buying you know what we think has. A two year shelf life. But it's already been there for at least a year if not longer and those carry over stocks that's really often what we're consuming. There's nothing about says that me it is bottled and handcrafted and went after all the way it would be. Up. Well there is a harvesting. And if you can find that that's the best syndication through the true shelf life now or is it true freshness. Of the well. This is more and more. But when we went to the grocery stores finding a heart that he was not easy there's absolutely no date. Eight and I don't eat it harvest date October November 2000 team. In another month or two you might have two choices themselves. You might have 2015. Harvester 2016. Months. From me and stuck in part by it's a good thing to look for dates on the way. Well that's at least giving you one leg yeah I mean that is bettering your chance of actually. Getting. High quality expert. At least picture express what's he do that. That he learned had a taste it CP. Now this 1 I wanted this morning this is an olive oil that we bought it on the shelf and grocery store was labeled extra virgin olive. And what you have here is something very difficult but most of us. Are eating every day. And not knowing that it's not extreme and not knowing. So take a smell and tell me what you think of this now. It's the smell of rain city. The smell of residency. I have granted oil that's what that well that's right and rents unity isn't very common thing. And it's. Oxidized. And it simply opt out. What I'd planned already in my short timely well now is that there seems to be this. Crazy patent world out there that in autism rate out of oil and there are many ups not as usual I think he's one of the malls these people. D.s and would be. If that's your favorite thing to have considered to pick up those. Overhead. For me I was lucky enough to experience the taste of real extra virgin olive oil in Italy. And after my journey realized that no matter what challenge their face lift they will survive because of their passion for that age old tradition. If you have any problem you making you good strong we annual clip. Today it's that you think because. Everything he's gone spotting it gains industry. And the citizens. So eager to try to keep you company into the people you'll summons like to keep it evening nice and looking up to you that he isn't Miki medallion. OK if you can make you this now let's.

