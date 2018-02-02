Transcript for After peacock flap, United updates emotional support animal policy

United Airlines is joining delta in tightening the rules for passengers traveling with emotional support animals. Passengers will now be required to show that the animal has been properly trained to be haven public. And has been vaccinated. United denies the new rules have anything to do its ban of an emotional support peacock from a flight earlier this week. It says the bird is just too big. To board. Apple is reporting its biggest quarterly profit of all time more than twenty billion dollars this of course despite a drop in iPhone sales. That drop by the way it was offset by the higher price of the iPhone ten. Apple's cash reserves also hit a record at 285 billion dollars and Amazon has also posted the largest quarterly profit in its history. Thanks to record holiday sales millions of new customers for its prime service and a windfall from the recent tax reform.

