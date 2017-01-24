A 10-year-old boy recently led a police on a chase in Ohio while driving a family member's car, according to the Fostoria Police Department.

The child took the car this past Sunday morning and drove it 11 miles from Kansas, Ohio, to a gas station in Fostoria just to get soda, Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno told ABC News today.

On the child's way back, a police officer spotting the vehicle driving erratically, Loreno said. The officer tried to pull the driver over, but the vehicle sped off, prompting the officer to chase it, he added.

At one point, the child was driving more than 70 mph, Loreno said.

The car almost hit a semitruck before hitting a curb and being forced to stop, Loreno said. The responding officer was surprised to discover it was a 10-year-old boy in the driver's seat, he said.

The 10-year-old was arrested and charged with fleeing law enforcement, Loreno said. The child, whose name authorities are not releasing, has been transferred to a juvenile detention center, he added.

ABC News' Devin Villacis contributed to this report.