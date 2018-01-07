Over $150,000 raised after Roy Moore accuser's home burns down in suspicious fire

Days after a Roy Moore accuser's Alabama house went up in flames, over $150,000 has been raised to help the woman's family rebuild.

The fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home on Jan. 3 is being investigated as possible arson. Authorities said they do not believe the blaze is linked to her allegations of sexual misconduct against former judge and Senate candidate Moore and that they are talking to a person of interest in connection with the fire.

Johnson was among several women who went public with allegations against Moore during his recent and ultimately failed race for the U.S. Senate. She alleged that Moore groped her after she met with him in 1991 to review a custody petition involving her son and mother.

Moore has denied allegations of any sexual misconduct.

The fire at Johnson's home in Gadsden, Alabama, occurred Jan. 3 while Johnson and her husband were at work and their grandson was at school, according to AL.com.

News of it led a former staff member for President Barack Obama who now works for a technology company to launch a fundraising campaign.

Katie Jacobs Stanton told AL.com that she wanted to reach out and support Johnson.

"This poor woman, she's now been victimized twice," Stanton said. "And this is so upsetting for anybody, losing their home, everything you know, so quickly and violently."

Stanton said the money coming is was not from "a few big donors" but from thousands of people who want to help.

"We're talking about 2,600 people as of this morning who have all contributed between $5 and $1,000," she told AL.com on Saturday. "I think there's a donation from every single state. So, all 50 states are represented."

Johnson said she's grateful.

"I just thank everyone all across America from the bottom of my heart," Johnson told AL.com Saturday. "I just cannot give them the proper words. God is good."

Johnson added that she is suspicious that the fire may have some connection to her public allegations against Moore.

"It's too coincidental to me, but whatever they say I'll go with," Johnson told AL.com. "Just right now I'm so devastated. I can't, I'm devastated."

Moore lost in a highly contested December runoff election to Democrat Doug Jones, who has since been sworn in as the junior senator from Alabama.