11-year-old boy earns college scholarship for his football skills

Jun 15, 2017, 2:53 PM ET
Boy, 11, earns college scholarship for his football skills

Titan Lacaden is only in the 5th grade, but his football skills have already earned him a college scholarship.

“He’s definitely a special kid,” Titan’s father, Frank Lacaden told ABC affiliate KITV.

The 11-year-old wide receiver recently caught the attention of Nick Rolovich, the head football coach for the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

“[Rolovich] pulled me on the side and asked me how I felt about a fifth grader, my son, being offered,” the proud father said.

Frank Lacaden, a football coach for decades, knows all too well about the challenges that young athletes face to get recruited.

“When opportunity knocks you’ve got to enter, you’ve got to go, and so we went in,” Frank said.