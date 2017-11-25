12-year-old boy shot to death in Cleveland, 5 teens wounded

A 12-year-old boy was killed and five teens wounded when gunfire erupted on a Cleveland street Friday night, police said.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, five boys -- ages 14 and 16 -- were standing near a liquor store on Buckeye Road when they say three to four men pulled out handguns and started firing at them.

The liquor store owner and his 12-year-old son went outside to see what was happening. When they went back inside, the 40-year-old man then realized that his son had been shot in the torso. The boy died from the gunshot wound, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head. Another 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were shot in the leg. In addition, another 16-year-old boy was shot in the torso and another 14-year-old boy was shot in the groin. All six children, including the boy who died, were taken to University Hospitals of Cleveland for treatment. The conditions of those injured were unclear.

Police officers responded to the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time, police said.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the victims," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said at a press conference Friday, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has also appealed for the public's help.

The Cleveland Police Department is asking people who were in the area at the time of Friday night's shooting to contact investigators at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.