What's next for 13 siblings allegedly starved, held captive in parents' home

After 13 siblings were rescued from their parents' home Sunday, where they had been allegedly held captive, starved and, in some cases, shackled, they were taken to hospitals for medical care. And now, Child Protective Services is assessing their next possible steps.

The 13 brothers and sisters -- who are ages 2 to 29 -- were found at their parents' home in Perris, California, where some were allegedly "shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings," the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said.

"The victims appeared to be malnourished and very dirty," the sheriff's department added.

David Allen Turpin/ Facebook

The children -- who authorities say claimed to be starving -- were given food and interviewed, the sheriff's office said, and then were hospitalized for treatment. Seven of the alleged victims were adults and the others were children as young as 2.

Mary Parks, senior public information officer for Riverside County Social Services, told ABC News today that the main priority is for the minors to be taken care of by the hospital. After they are healthy and ready to be released, then Child Protective Services will ask the court for approval to care for them and find them guardians.

ABC News

CPS is also assessing the capacity of the adult children to make decisions for themselves, Parks said. If it's deemed they can decide for themselves, then they will. Otherwise, CPS will ask the court to place the adults under its care, she said.

Parks also told ABC News that the CPS office in Riverside is an advocate of sibling adoption, so there would be an effort to keep the siblings together.

The victims were found after one of the children -- a 17-year-old girl -- allegedly escaped from the Southern California home through a window Sunday morning and called 911. Responding officers said the teen was slightly emaciated and "appeared to be only 10 years old."

ABC News

The 13 victims are all believed to be the biological children of David Turpin, 57, and Louise Turpin, 49, authorities said. The Turpins were arrested on charges of torture and child endangerment, the sheriff's office said, and are expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Riverside County Sheriffs Department