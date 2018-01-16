Thirteen siblings who were rescued Sunday after they were allegedly tortured, held captive and, in some cases, shackled in their parents' home are "hopeful that life will get better for them," one official said today.

The investigation began early Sunday morning when a 17-year-old girl allegedly escaped from the Southern California home through a window and called 911, claiming that her 12 brothers and sisters were being held captive there, the sheriff's office said. Responding officers said the teen was slightly emaciated and "appeared to be only 10 years old."

"They have gone through a very traumatic ordeal, I can tell you they are very friendly, they are very cooperative and I believe they are hopeful that life will get better for them after this event," Mark Uffer, CEO of Corona Regional Medical Center, said today.

David Allen Turpin/ Facebook

Inside the home in Perris, some of the siblings -- who are ages 2 to 29 -- were allegedly "shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings," the sheriff's office said. "The victims appeared to be malnourished and very dirty."

David Allen Turpin/ Facebook

An official said today the scene inside the home was "horrific," adding several of the victims were “chained to furniture.”

Perris Mayor Michael Vargas said he was devastated by what he described as an act of cruelty.

David Allen Turpin/ Facebook

The 13 victims are all believed to be the biological children of 57-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin, authorities said. The Turpins were arrested on charges of torture and child endangerment, the sheriff's office said, and are being held on $9 million bail each. The couple is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Mike Blake/Reuters

An official said today that on Sunday Louise Anna Turpin appeared "perplexed" as to why authorities were at her home.

Riverside County Sheriffs Dept.

Law enforcement had no prior contact at that home, officials said.

The siblings were home-schooled, authorities said, adding there is no indication there were any other children at the home, but the investigation is ongoing.

ABC News

ABC News

The family had lived at the home in Perris since about 2014, authorities said, and had previously lived in Marietta, California, and Texas.

Seven of the victims were adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29, the sheriff's office said. The others were children as young as 2. The victims -- who authorities say claimed to be starving on Sunday -- were given food and drinks and interviewed, the sheriff's office said. They were then hospitalized for treatment, the authorities said.

It's unclear how long the victims were held inside the home, authorities said. One official said their conditions indicated it was a prolonged period.

Authorities said today they are working with Child Protective Services, Adult Protective Services and medical professionals to get the children the help they need.