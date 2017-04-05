F-16 crashes in suburban Maryland

Air Force officials confirm that an F-16 fighter jet with the DC Air National Guard’s 113th Fighter Wing has crashed in suburban Maryland near Joint Base Andrews.

Master Sgt. Craig Clapper, a spokesman for the 113th Fighter Wing, told ABC News the pilot was able to eject safely and has non life-threatening injuries.

Another Air Force official said the aircraft had gone down south of National Harbor in Maryland. National Harbor is an entertainment complex along the Potomac River that is located south of Joint Base Andrews.

Officials are still trying to gather details such as whether the aircraft was on take-off or landing.

Joint Base Andrews released a statement on Twitter about the crash.

"A D.C. Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet, assigned to the 113th Wing, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., crashed about 9:15 a.m. today, approximately six miles Southwest from JBA. The aircraft was flying along with other DCANG aircraft in a routine training mission in the greater Washington area. The aircraft carried only one pilot. The pilot ejected and sustained non-life threatening injuries."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.