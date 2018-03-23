16-year-old shooting victim to be taken off life support, family says

The mother of a 16-year-old shot at a Maryland high school on Tuesday said on Thursday night that she would be taking her daughter off life support.

Jaelynn Willey and a 14-year-old male student allegedly were shot by Austin Rollins, 17, in the hallway of Great Mills High School just before classes were to begin, police said.

St. Mary's County Deputy Blaine Gaskill, the school's resource officer, engaged Rollins, who also fired a shot. Rollins was hit and later died at a hospital.

"On Tuesday this past week, our lives changed completely and totally forever," Melissa Willey, Jaelynn's mother, tearfully announced at a press conference Thursday. "My daughter was hurt by a boy, who shot her in the head."

Jaelynn had been on life support at UM Prince George's Hospital Center in Cheverly, Maryland, but was brain dead.

"She will not make it," Willey said, holding a baby in her arms. "We will be taking her off life support this evening."

Alex Brandon/AP

Jaelynn was the second-oldest of nine siblings. She was on the Great Mills High School swim team, her mother said. A YouCaring fundraiser for her family has raised more than $72,000 so far.

According to an update from MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, the 14-year-old male victim was treated for a gunshot wound in the thigh and released on Wednesday.