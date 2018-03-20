Maryland high school locked down after several people shot, but 'event is contained'

Mar 20, 2018, 9:26 AM ET
PHOTO: Authorities in St. Mary’s County, Md., said they are investigating a shooting at Great Mills High School, March 20, 2018.PlayShonia Somerville/Facebook
Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, is on lockdown after a shooting there this morning, St. Mary's County Public Schools said in a statement.

Several people were shot and injured but the number of victims is unclear, as is their condition, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department said.

The school district said "the event is contained."

PHOTO: Authorities in St. Mary's County, Md., said they are investigating a shooting at Great Mills High School, March 20, 2018.
Authorities in St. Mary’s County, Md., said they are investigating a shooting at Great Mills High School, March 20, 2018.

ATF agents are responding.

Great Mills is located about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

PHOTO: A Google map shows the location of Great Mills High School in Great Mills, M.D.Google, FILE
A Google map shows the location of Great Mills High School in Great Mills, M.D.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that he is closely monitoring the situation, adding that state police are “in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support.”

"Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders," Hogan added.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

