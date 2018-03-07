17-year-old student killed in accidental shooting at Alabama high school: Police

An "accidental shooting" at an Alabama high school Wednesday afternoon has left a 17-year-old female student dead and a 17-year-old male student injured, according to police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. inside Birmingham's Huffman High School, the largest of seven high schools in the Birmingham City School System, police said.

Both students were transported to UAB Hospital.

WBMA

"Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal today at Huffman High School," the school system said in a statement. "The school was placed on a brief lockdown, and police were called to the scene. Students have been released and police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting."

A "saddened" Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey took to Twitter Wednesday night, writing, "I'm saddened to learn of the death of the Huffman student. I'm praying for the family of this young lady who tragically lost her life way too early. Every life is precious and even though this was an accident it reaffirms there's no place for students to have firearms on campus."

At a press conference Wednesday night, officials said the deceased student was a senior, who had plans to become a nurse, WBMA reported.

Parents were allowed to pick up their children from the school around 5 p.m. The school will be open on Thursday, officials said.

No arrests have been made.

ABC News' Benjamin Stein contributed to this report.