More than 200 million eggs, some sold at Walmart and Food Lion stores, have been recalled due to salmonella concerns.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 22 people have been sickened by the eggs. The problems were traced back to Rose Acre Farms' production facility in Hyde County, North Carolina.

The company is voluntarily recalling 206 million eggs "through an abundance of caution," the FDA release says. They were sold under the brand names Country Daybreak, Crystal Farms, Coburn Farms, Sunshine Farms, Glenview and Great Value. Great Value is Walmart's store brand. Some of the eggs were also sold at Food Lion supermarkets.

Getty Images

A number of the eggs were also sold to restaurants, including Waffle House.

The eggs were distributed to nine states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting in otherwise healthy people and more serious, even fatal, infections in children or the elderly.

Over 3 million egg-laying hens reside at Rose Acre's North Carolina farm, which produces 2.3 million eggs per day.