24 Injured, Including 4 Firefighters, in New York City High-Rise Fire

A four-alarm fire broke out at high-rise on Manhattan's Upper West Side late Thursday afternoon that left 24 people injured, including four firefighters, the FDNY said.

Of the 20 civilian injuries, 14 were minor and 6 were serious, according to the FDNY. The injuries the firefighters sustained were minor.

#FDNY COD Leonard updates media on 4-alarm fire at 515 W 59 St. 24 injures reported: 14 minor, 6 serious to civilian and 4 minor to FFers pic.twitter.com/kG5UHUF7Ib — FDNY (@FDNY) December 23, 2016

#FDNY FFers at 4-alarm fire continue to conduct searches throughout building at 515 W 59 St for residents in need of medical assistance pic.twitter.com/Ep0vpqCYZN — FDNY (@FDNY) December 22, 2016

The FDNY said the fire started in a third-floor apartment, and spread heavy smoke to higher floors, reported WABC-TV.

WABC

The blaze began at the 33-story, 465-unit apartment building on 59th Street at 5 p.m. and was extinguished just before 7 p.m.

Heavy winds hampered the firefighting efforts, WABC-TV reported, adding that fire officials said nine people were removed safely from the roof.