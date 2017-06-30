24-year-old man scores pinball world champion title

Raymond Davidson sure plays a mean pinball, and he has the trophy to prove it.

The Washington native traveled to Denmark earlier this month where he beat the game’s top 64 players at the 14th Annual International Flipper Pinball Association's World Pinball Championship.

Raymond Davidson played for three straight days, racking up billions of points with a skill and stamina that bested former world champions.

The 24-year-old pinball champ got his start playing on his grandfather’s 1976 machine.

The game is definitely a family affair -- his father, Chris Davidson, held the family record until Raymond took the lead at a young age.

“He ended up surpassing my records when he was probably about 7 or 8 years old, so I really knew he had a talent for it,” Chris Davidson told ABC affiliate KOMO-TV.

Raymond Davidson credits his win in Denmark with knowing "what to shoot at."

"Don’t flip both flippers at once," he advised other players. "Because you actually leave more gap for the ball to go down."

The new world champion went home with $1,000 in prize money and a new Ghostbusters pinball machine worth $5,000.

He said he plans to keep both the title of world champion and his day job as a software developer.