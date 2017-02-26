25-year-old named as suspect in New Orleans parade crash that injured 28

A 25-year-old man has been named as a suspect in connection with a New Orleans incident of a pickup-truck driver plowing into a crowd of parade spectators, which injured at least 28 people, police said.

The victims ranged in age from as young as 3 or 4 years old to adults in their 30s and 40s, the city's emergency services director, Dr. Jeff Elder, told The Associated Press. A police officer was among the injured, authorities said.

Gerald Herbert/AP Photo

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office identified Neilson Rizzuto as the suspect and released a list of charges which authorities said he faces. They include: first-degree negligent vehicular injuring; hit-and-run driving causing serious injury; and reckless operation of a vehicle.

The Associated Press

The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. during one of the busiest nights of Mardi Gras, and at a time when New Orleans typically sees an influx of tourists, eager to celebrate the holiday in the city.

Police said Saturday that they suspected the driver was intoxicated.

ABC News' Dean Schabner and David Caplan contributed to this report.