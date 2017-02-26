25-year-old named as suspect in New Orleans parade crash that injured 28

Feb 26, 2017, 12:16 PM ET
PHOTO: Neilson Rizzuto, 25, is seen in a booking photo.PlayNew Orleans Police Department
A 25-year-old man has been named as a suspect in connection with a New Orleans incident of a pickup-truck driver plowing into a crowd of parade spectators, which injured at least 28 people, police said.

The victims ranged in age from as young as 3 or 4 years old to adults in their 30s and 40s, the city's emergency services director, Dr. Jeff Elder, told The Associated Press. A police officer was among the injured, authorities said.

PHOTO: Police stand next to a pickup truck that slammed into a crowd and other vehicles, causing multiple injuries, coming to a stop against a dump truck, during the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Gerald Herbert/AP Photo
The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office identified Neilson Rizzuto as the suspect and released a list of charges which authorities said he faces. They include: first-degree negligent vehicular injuring; hit-and-run driving causing serious injury; and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Police talk to a man sitting in a car that was struck by a pickup truck, that slammed into a crowd and other vehicles, causing multiple injuries, during the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)The Associated Press
The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. during one of the busiest nights of Mardi Gras, and at a time when New Orleans typically sees an influx of tourists, eager to celebrate the holiday in the city.

Police said Saturday that they suspected the driver was intoxicated.

ABC News' Dean Schabner and David Caplan contributed to this report.