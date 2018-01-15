A 26-year-old woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 in Connecticut nearly hit numerous other cars before sideswiping a police cruiser, Connecticut State Police said.

The woman, Ashton Steen, of Darien, Connecticut, was arrested early Monday morning and faces charges of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving the wrong way and driving under the influence, police documents show.

She was released after posting a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Stamford on Feb. 20.

Connecticut troopers began receiving calls at about 12:40 a.m. complaining of a driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Stamford, according to police documents.

"The suspect vehicle ... was observed traveling at a high rate of speed in the left and center lanes," the police report said. "Traffic at the time was moderate and there were numerous near misses."

A state trooper reponding to the calls "was able to observe the suspect vehicle coming at him," the report said. He "was able to avoid a head-on collision with the suspect vehicle, but it struck his cruiser in a sideswipe manner."

Both the car Steen was driving, a 2016 Audi, and the police cruiser were heavily damaged in the collision and came to a stop, the report said.

"Steen admitted to consuming alcohol and believed she was in New Jersey," the report said. She failed sobriety tests and was taken into custody.