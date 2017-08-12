$393 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois: lottery officials

Following Friday night's Mega Millions draw for a $393 million jackpot, the lottery announced shortly afterwards that a single winning ticket was sold in Illinois.

The ticket, sold at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights, matched all six numbers drawn: 23, 33, 53, 56 and 58, plus the Mega Ball, 6.

According to lottery officials, the jackpot is the largest jackpot in almost a year, and the fifth-largest prize in the game’s 15-year history. The jackpot has grown since it was last won on April 28.

Also in Friday’s drawing, three tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize. One, sold in Washington, included the optional Megaplier to win $5 million after the 5x Megaplier was drawn; the others were sold in California and Ohio.

The jackpot resets to $15 million for the next drawing on Tuesday, August 15.

ABC News' Chris Donato contributed to this report.