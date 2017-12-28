40,000 pounds of avocados spill onto Texas highway after 18-wheeler crashes, burns

Dec 28, 2017, 5:49 PM ET
PHOTO: An 18-wheeler spilled about 40,000 pounds of avocados onto a Texas highway after crashing and catching fire, Dec. 12, 2017.PlayWFAA
WATCH 40,000 pounds of avocados spill onto Texas highway after 18-wheeler crashes, burns

There's no use crying over spilled guacamole.

About 40,000 pounds of avocados spilled onto a Texas highway Thursday after a big rig carrying them crashed and caught fire.

News helicopters from ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA captured images of firefighters hosing down the 18-wheel truck, which was full of crates of avocados.

PHOTO: Avocados lie at the scene where a 18-wheeler spilled about 40,000 pounds of avocados after crashing and catching fire, Dec. 12, 2017.WFAA
Avocados lie at the scene where a 18-wheeler spilled about 40,000 pounds of avocados after crashing and catching fire, Dec. 12, 2017.

Fish tale: Truck collision sends fish spilling onto highway

2 arrested in alleged avocado assault on Bronx deli worker

Avocado-only restaurant arrives in Brooklyn

The accident happened on a southbound lane on Interstate 35E near the city of Forreston and caused a traffic backup in the area, according to WFAA.

PHOTO: An 18-wheeler spilled about 40,000 pounds of avocados onto a Texas highway after crashing and catching fire, Dec. 12, 2017.WFAA
An 18-wheeler spilled about 40,000 pounds of avocados onto a Texas highway after crashing and catching fire, Dec. 12, 2017.

The Texas Department of Safety has not released the condition of the driver.

PHOTO: Firefighters attend to the scene where an 18-wheeler spilled about 40,000 pounds of avocados onto a Texas highway, Dec. 12, 2017.WFAA
Firefighters attend to the scene where an 18-wheeler spilled about 40,000 pounds of avocados onto a Texas highway, Dec. 12, 2017.

ABC News' Justin Gomez contributed to this report.

Comments