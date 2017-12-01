4.1 magnitude earthquake rocks East Coast

Nov 30, 2017, 5:41 PM ET
An earthquake was detected in Delaware Bay not far from Dover Base Housing in Delaware today.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported that the earthquake registered a 5.1 magnitude, before revising it down to 4.4 and later 4.1.

People quickly took to social media to share their surprise at the rare Northeast occurrence.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage thus far.

