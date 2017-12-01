4.1 magnitude earthquake rocks East Coast

An earthquake was detected in Delaware Bay not far from Dover Base Housing in Delaware today.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported that the earthquake registered a 5.1 magnitude, before revising it down to 4.4 and later 4.1.

People quickly took to social media to share their surprise at the rare Northeast occurrence.

Either there was just an earthquake or there is a ghost in my apartment because my furniture all started to move at once... — Maggie Klatt (@maggieklatt21) November 30, 2017

Was that just an #earthquake, or did my entire house just shake for another reason?! #philly — jesseka (@jesseka) November 30, 2017

Anyone else feel a 10-second earthquake in the Philly suburbs? — Todd Sandler (@tsandler) November 30, 2017

I feel like there was just an earthquake in DC. Am I trippin or....??? — Miley, etc. (@mileyetcetera) November 30, 2017

There have been no reports of injuries or damage thus far.