42-Year-Old Man ID'd as Good Samaritan Killed in San Antonio Mall Shooting

Jonathan Murphy, 42, was identified as the Good Samaritan who was shot and killed after intervening during a shooting at a mall in San Antonio, Texas, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's office.

Murphy was the only person killed from the Sunday afternoon incident.

The shooting at the Rolling Oaks Mall began as an attempted robbery by two suspects at the mall's Kay Jewelers Store, the San Antonio Police said.

Eric Gay/AP Photo

Murphy tried to intervene and was shot and killed by one of the suspects, police said.

Another citizen then intervened and shot the suspect who shot Murphy, police said.

Eric Gay/AP Photo

The second suspect ran through mall, shooting additional victims, police said.

Two other people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

Edward A. Ornelas/The San Antonio Express-News via AP Photo

The injured suspect, whose name was not released by the police, was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The second suspect, identified by police as 34-year-old Jason Matthew Prieto, who police said fled after the shootings, was later caught and taken into custody.

Both suspects are facing one capital murder charge and two counts of aggravated robbery, police said.