B-52 Bomber Loses Engine During Training Flight: Report

A B-52 bomber on a training flight near Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota lost an engine mid-flight but was able to land safely with the five crew aboard, according to a report in Defense News.

Major Jamie Humphries, spokesman for the Air Force's 5th Bomber Wing at the base confirmed to ABC News that the plane "experienced a malfunction while in flight" consisting of a "piece that fell from the aircraft," but would not confirm that the piece was the one of the plane's engines.

"There is no concern for public safety. An investigation is underway," Humphries added.

The Air Force sent a helicopter to recover the engine debris, which was found about 25 miles northeast of the base, an Air Force spokesman told Defense News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.