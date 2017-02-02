76 'Rogue' Dakota Access Pipeline Protesters Arrested After Refusing to Vacate Camp

About 76 "rogue" protesters were arrested Wednesday near the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota, authorities said.

According to the Morton County Sheriff's Department, "a rogue group of protesters" were illegally setting up camp on private property south of Blackwater Bridge. Officers met twice with representatives of the rogue camp, including American Indian activist and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe member Chase Iron Eyes. The group was told they were criminally trespassing and that they needed to leave immediately, authorities said.

The group was given a period of time to begin dismantling the camp and leave, but they did not show signs of vacating despite "multiple warnings" and said they wouldn't leave, the sheriff's department said. The officers decided to "enforce the law and evict" the group.

"After repeated warnings to vacate a camp being illegally set up on private property in southern Morton County, south of Backwater Bridge, approximately 76 members of a rogue group of protesters were arrested by law enforcement officials today," the Morton County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

The camp was cleared by around 4 p.m. local time, authorities said.

A group of demonstrators from one of the already established protest sites attempted to set up a new camp across the road from the existing one due to concerns about spring flooding, one of the group leaders told ABC News on Wednesday. The leader said the group believed they had the rights to use the land, although it is now private property, under a 19th century treaty.

When the group did not disperse within the time allotted by police, officers moved in and arrested several protesters, the group leader told ABC News. The arrests were "relatively peaceful," the leader noted, saying that while national guardsmen were on the scene to assist the sheriff's office, they did not participate in the arrests.

The arrests occurred one day after two North Dakota Republican lawmakers suggested that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could soon issue an easement needed to finish the controversial pipeline, after President Donald Trump signed a memorandum aimed at advancing the $3.8 billion project. But recent statements from the Army and the project's opponents indicate a decision is not imminent.

Thousands of Native Americans, environmental activists and their allies have camped out near the Standing Rock reservation for months to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline, making it one of the largest Native American demonstrations in decades. The protesters, who call themselves "water protectors," argue that the pipeline will threaten the reservation's water supply and traverse culturally sacred sites.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has been at the forefront of the prolonged protests against the pipeline project. The 1,172-mile, four-state crude oil pipeline is almost finished, except for a section under Lake Oahe, just upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reservation, that’s been the focus of the massive protests in recent months.

In July, the tribe sued to block the project, claiming it was never meaningfully consulted before construction began. The tribe also cites an 1851 treaty that it says designated the land in question for Native American tribes. That lawsuit is still pending, and the Army Corps as well as the pipeline company argued in court papers that they followed a standard review process.

Kelcy Warren, CEO of Energy Transfer Partners, the Texas-based firm that’s building the pipeline, has said that "concerns about the pipeline’s impact on local water supply are unfounded" and "multiple archaeological studies conducted with state historic preservation offices found no sacred items along the route."

ABC News' Evan Simon contributed to this report.