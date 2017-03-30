87-year-olds among 13 killed in Texas church bus crash

Mar 30, 2017, 10:39 AM ET
PHOTO: Marilee White, left, with sister Jaime White react outside First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas, after several people who attended the church died in a two vehicle collision, March 29, 2017. PlayTom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP
WATCH At least 13 dead, 3 injured in Texas church bus crash

Thirteen people, between the ages of 61 and 87, were killed Wednesday when a pickup truck collided with a church bus on a Texas highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The bus was carrying senior adult congregants from the First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas, who were on their way home from a three-day retreat at the Alto Frio Baptist Encampment, the church said.

The Department of Public Safety said the truck driver, 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young, veered into the opposite lane of U.S. highway 83, crashing into the bus head-on with 14 people on board.

PHOTO: Authorities investigate after a deadly crash involving a van carrying church members and a pickup truck on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park in Uvalde County, Texas, March 29, 2017. Pete Luna/The San Antonio Express-News via AP
Authorities investigate after a deadly crash involving a van carrying church members and a pickup truck on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park in Uvalde County, Texas, March 29, 2017.

At least 13 dead, 3 injured in Texas church bus crash, say police

Only one passenger on the bus -- 64-year-old Rose Mary Harris -- survived, authorities said. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

The bus driver and the remaining 12 passengers died.

PHOTO: People greet each other outside First Baptist Church after hearing news of the deaths of several members who attended the church in New Braunfels, Texas, March 29, 2017.Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP
People greet each other outside First Baptist Church after hearing news of the deaths of several members who attended the church in New Braunfels, Texas, March 29, 2017.

Eight of the victims were in their 80s, officials said. The oldest were 87-year-old Harold Boyd Barber of New Braunfels and 87-year-old Mildred Goodlett Rosamond also of New Braunfels, officials said.

The youngest of the 13 victims was 61-year-old Rhonda Barlow Allen of New Braunfels, the Department of Public Safety said.

PHOTO: Authorities investigate after a deadly crash involving a van carrying church members and a pickup truck on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park in Uvalde County, Texas, March 29, 2017. Zeke MacCormack/The San Antonio Express-News via AP
Authorities investigate after a deadly crash involving a van carrying church members and a pickup truck on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park in Uvalde County, Texas, March 29, 2017.

Young was hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is involved in the investigation.