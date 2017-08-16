911 calls reveal Charlottesville car crash suspect allegedly abused mother

New and disturbing information has been released about James Alex Fields Jr., the man who allegedly drove into a group protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday, killing a woman and injuring several others.

ABC News has obtained transcripts of three 911 calls from 2010 and 2011, in which Fields was accused of terrorizing his mother, Samantha Bloom, who requires the use of a wheelchair.

In one call, according to dispatcher reports, Bloom told police that Fields "smacked [her] in the head" and "put his hands over her mouth."

Bloom had made the call after locking herself in the bathroom.

In another call, according to dispatcher reports, Fields allegedly stood behind Bloom with a 12-inch knife and "scared mom to death not knowing if he was going to do something."

Fields is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count related to leaving the scene in connection with this weekend's violence.

On Saturday, Bloom said in an interview with The Associated Press that she knew he was going to a rally but was unsure what the rally was about.

"I didn't know it was white supremacist. I thought it had something to do with Trump. Trump's not a supremacist," Bloom said.

Fields was denied bail Monday and his next scheduled court hearing is Aug. 25.

His appointed attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.