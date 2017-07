Florida authorities this morning asked multiple families to evacuate their homes after a sinkhole swallowed up an entire house and nearly 60 percent of another one in their neighborhood, police said.

Ten homes were evacuated because of the “active sinkhole” in Land O'Lakes, Florida, which officials said was “by no means stable.”

Emergency workers approached each home in the area to personally evacuate every structure.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.