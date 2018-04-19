The nephew of former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez was briefly held against his will in a New York City hotel, according to New York Police Department police sources.

Rodriguez's nephew, Norberto Susini, 29, met with two men at the Mariott Marquis hotel in Times Square on Wednesday to facilitate the sale of a Lamborghini, NYPD police sources told ABC News.

The prospective buyers -- Lamin Vucetovic, 33, and Anthony Gilkes, 30 -- demanded their $30,000 deposit back from Susini, according to police sources. When Susini hesitated, the men held him in his hotel room against his will, police sources said.

Vucetovic and Gilkes then attempted to ransom Susini's business partners, who instead called police.

Susini was identified by police sources as Rodriguez's nephew.

Vucetovic and Gilkes were arrested and were expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon, police sources said.

Vucetovic is charged with kidnapping, while Gilkes is charged with unlawful imprisonment.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office will now determine if they will prosecute this case.

Further details were not immediately available.

Alex Rodriguez is an ABC News contributor.