A series of Facebook Live videos portraying a possible abduction led to a police chase that spanned five West Virginia counties, according to authorities.

Police said they tracked down Justin Green, 31, of Chapmanville, West Virginia, Monday after he allegedly abducted a man and used a fake Facebook profile to stream several videos of the alleged incident, ABC Charleston affiliate WCHS-TV reported Tuesday.

Green was charged with attempted murder, malicious assault and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance after the chase, which spanned more than 60 miles, according to the station.

Police said they located Green after the alleged victim's mother saw one of the Facebook videos and called 911.

The alleged victim, Terry Miller, told police that he agreed to give Green a ride, but things took a turn for the worse when Green allegedly threatened to kill him.

In one of the Facebook Live videos, Miller is heard asking "why me" before the other man yells and tells him to shut up. At another point, Miller is heard saying, "I'm trying to get home alive."

West Virginia State troopers described the two as "acquaintances."

"While the troopers were behind the vehicle, troopers could see a knife through the back window of the truck," West Virginia State Police Sgt. John Dotson told WCHS. "They could see altercations going on between the driver and the passenger. The passenger would start hitting the victim while he was driving."

After being forced to drive for nearly an hour after the pursuit started, the alleged victim slammed the brakes and ended the chase in Mingo County, West Virginia, WCHS reported.

He had reportedly been stabbed in the leg and had injuries to his neck, wrist and arm. Miller has since been released from the hospital.

"The people that do end up using it don't really care if they get caught or not, because they are putting it on Facebook. But it does make the case a lot easier to be able to prove," Sgt. Dotson told WCHS.

Green was being held on a $75,000 bond. It was unclear whether he has an attorney or has entered a plea.