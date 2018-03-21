Alleged Austin 'serial bomber' kills self with explosive

The man accused of killing two and injuring four by planting explosives in and around Austin, Texas, has killed himself with another bomb after local and federal agents surrounded him early Wednesday morning.

Police said they could not identify the suspect yet.

The confrontation occurred in Round Rock, approximately 20 miles north of Austin, where the string of bomb attacks began almost three weeks ago.

Residents of Austin had been on edge ever since the bombings began March 2, killing two people and injuring at least four others.

The first three involved packages left on porches, while the fourth, which injured two men ages 22 and 23 on Sunday night, was detonated by a tripwire tied to an explosive device.

On Tuesday, an unexploded bomb was discovered at a FedEx facility in Austin, two sources told ABC News. That's the sixth device tied to the serial bomber -- five package bombs and the device tethered to the tripwire.