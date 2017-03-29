Alleged getaway driver 'instructed' slain teen burglary suspects to rob home, court documents say

The alleged getaway driver now facing possible murder charges in the fatal shooting of three teen burglary suspects outside Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday allegedly "instructed" the trio to rob the house, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On Tuesday, police with the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office identified the alleged driver as 21-year-old Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez. Authorities also released the names and ages of the slain teens: Maxwell Cook, 19; Jacob Redfearn, 17; and Jaycob Woodruff, 16.

Killing of 3 teens during burglary may test Oklahoma 'stand your ground' law

Authorities said that around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Zach Peters, the son of the homeowner, called 911 to report that people had broken into his home and that he'd shot them in the kitchen area with an AR-15 rifle. Peters was in the house with his father at the time, police said. Neither were hurt.

In a 911 recording released today, Peters tells the operator that the alleged burglars were shot in the upper body and that he can hear one of the alleged burglars still talking.

"I'm barricaded in my bedroom," he says. "I am still armed in the southeast corner of my house."

Police said when they arrived, they found three deceased male teenagers. Two were in the kitchen area of the house; one appeared to have run from the home after being shot but had died in the driveway. Chief Deputy Les Young said the teens had been shot multiple times.

In According to police, Rodriguez turned herself into authorities after the shooting, allegedly saying that she had information about the incident.

According to the affidavit, Rodriguez told police that she'd dropped the teens off at the residence and was waiting for them to return. The affidavit said that she "willfully" took the teens to the house and only left when she heard gunshots.

"It was learned through a witness at the scene that Rodriguez had previous knowledge of the house and the homeowner even [called] him by his first name," the affidavit said. "Rodriguez planned the burglary and took the three suspects to the residence on two separate occasions on today's date wanting to steal items."

Rodriguez was arrested on three counts of felony first-degree murder (for deaths that occur during the commission of a felony), three counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree burglary. She has yet to be formally charged.

Authorities said they had not determined if Peters would face charges. Oklahoma has a "stand your ground" law, which applies the Castle doctrine to any place. State law presumes homeowners have a fear that justifies use of defensive force just by virtue of someone breaking into a home.

Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in court on April 5.