At least 1 American killed in Spain attacks, Tillerson says

At least one American was among the 14 killed in vehicle-ramming attacks in Catalonia, Spain, over the past two days, according to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Tillerson said Friday that the Department of State had "received word and confirmed the death of one American citizen in the terrorist attack in Spain." U.S. officials are "still confirming the injuries and deaths of others," he added.

"Hate is not an American value," Tillerson told reporters.

Spanish authorities said they have detained four people in connection to the incident in Cambrils early Friday that killed at least one person and the vehicle attack Thursday in Barcelona that killed at least 13. More than 100 others were injured.

Tillerson did not specify which attack killed the American citizen.

Those injured and killed in the separate attacks represented at least 34 different nationalities, according to a preliminary assessment by Catalan police, a sign of the popularity of the area with tourists from around the world.

