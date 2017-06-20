Amid sweltering heat, dozens of flights canceled in Phoenix

With sweltering temperatures in Phoenix today, American Airlines has canceled some 43 flights at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International -- just as broiling residents are likely wanting to get the heck out of dodge.

That's because American's regional aircraft, the Bombardier CRJ, has a maximum operating temperature of 118 degrees at Phoenix's elevation level.

Experts say hot air affects engine output and increases the length of runway needed for takeoff -- and since the CRJ, a Canadian plane, has not been tested under those conditions, it hasn't been verified as safe.

American's bigger jets, like Airbus and Boeing planes, have higher maximum temperatures (127 and 126 degrees, respectively) and aren't affected by Phoenix's weather forecast.

Delta was also forced to cancel three flights due to weather conditions at Sky Harbor -- two involving Bombardier CRJs and one involving another regional jet, the Embraer 175. In addition, United had to delay one of its flights, an Embraer 175.

Temperatures in Phoenix are expected to hit a high of 120 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.