After months of waiting, April the giraffe is finally giving birth, according to zoo officials.

The calf's front hooves, which typically appear first followed by the snout, were visible Saturday morning, an indication that the birth is imminent.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, has been live-streaming the 15-year-old pregnant giraffe on YouTube since late February, and millions of viewers have tuned in.

April, who has been pregnant about 16 months, is now in "active labor," and the zoo's team is assembling to assist in the long-awaited birth, a zoo spokesperson said. The delivery could take all day Saturday.

The baby giraffe is expected to weigh about 150 pounds and be about 6 feet tall. Once the calf is born, the Animal Adventure Park plans to hold a contest to name it.

This will be April's fourth calf. She has never lost a baby nor had a stillborn, according to the zoo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.