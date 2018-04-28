A police officer in Arizona is dead and a suspect is in custody after stealing three cars in a violent series of incidents Friday in Tucson.

According to Nogales police, officer Jesus Cordova was shot multiple times and killed after pulling over a driver following an armed carjacking at about 2:40 p.m.

The suspect exited the car and shot at Cordova after being pulled over, police said. He then allegedly stole two more cars during a police chase, authorities said.

The suspect was identified by police as David Ernesto Murillo, 28, who was later arrested in a trailer park after police located the stolen car.

Nogales Police Department

"We come here today with a heavy heart as we mourn the loss of one of our officers," Nogales Police Department Police Chief Roy Bermudez said in an emotional press conference Friday. "We ask for prayers for his family, friends, members of the Nogales Police Department and the community as a whole."

Cordova, 44, was engaged and the father of three children. His fiancee is 5 months pregnant with their fourth child.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will take over investigation, Bermudez said. The investigation will be complicated, with seven different crime scenes, due to the carjackings, shooting and eventual capture, police said.

Bermudez refused to give any information about Murillo during the press conference, saying, "I'm not going to give him the time of day to talk about him on television."

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said flags would fly at half staff on Monday to honor Cordova.

"My prayers and condolences go out to Officer Cordova's family and loved ones and the entire Nogales community," Ducey said in a statement. "This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the sacrifices that police officers make daily to keep our communities safe."

Cordova had worked for the Nogales Police Department for just one year after joining the department from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in California.

"He was an exemplary police officer, sir," Bermudez said. "I was glad to take him in because of the reputation he had."